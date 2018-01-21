Freezing temperatures bring ‘Snowcalypse’ to Avoyelles

Today Avoyelleans are enjoying a nice Spring day with temperatures in the 70s.

Only a few days ago, they were hunkered down as Old Man Winter brought a rare snow to the parish for the second time this season.

Temperatures dipped to record lows for this week when a winter weather front came through, extending the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday for school children by two days. A temperature of 13 degrees between 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, beat the previous record low of 16 set in 1982. By 10 a.m., temperatures had risen to a “scorching” 22.

There were six minor weather-related accidents early Wednes-day, parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Franks said. By 10 a.m., the dangerous road conditions had cleared up. There was at least one accident apparently caused by an icy patch on La. Hwy 107 in Dupont that afternoon.

Several businesses were closed due to icy conditions Wednesday morning. Highway 1 was passable, but only at slow speeds. Sections of I-49 in north Louisiana were closed but remained open through Avoyelles and Central Louisiana.

Some banks and other businesses were open by 10 a.m. as t ice on the roads began to clear.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “state of emergency” alert Wednesday morning.

As cold as it was, it still did not beat the Christmas Freeze of 1989, with daily records set for Dec. 22, 23 and 24 -- including 8 degrees on Dec. 23 and 9 degrees on Christmas Eve.

There were reports of scattered power outages, but no widespread problems, 911 Director Donald Milligan said.