Frey wins National Men’s All-Around Championship; Soileau finishes 11th in steer wrestling

McNeese State University captured the National Men’s All-Around Championship Saturday night at the 69th College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Cole Frey, of Morganza, has won the men’s all-around championship. He competed in both the steer wrestling and team roping categories.

Frey finished in sixth place in the short go and finished third overall in the competition. Frey also placed 7th overall in the team roping competition.

Gabe Soileau, of Bunkie, placed 11th in both the short go and the overall competition in steer wrestling.

“Our students worked very hard and I am pleased at what we have accomplished tonight,” said McNeese Rodeo Coach Justin Browning. “I had a good sense going in to tonight’s competition that we could win. And we did! I am so proud of our team.”