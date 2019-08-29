Fugutive in drug related death case captured in Texas

Kevin Rollins, the second man charged with one count of second degree murder in Avoyelles, was arrested in Lewisville Tx. yesterday afternoon, August 28.

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Department, he is in custody in Lewisville P.D. pending extradition back to Louisiana, Avoyelles Parish to face the charge of 2nd Degree Murder relating to the October 2018 death of Shauntel Dauzat.

In October of 2018, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of Shauntel Dauzat in Cottonport. Dauzat was found unresponsive in a semi-truck that had travelled off the roadway near the intersection of LA Highway 1185 and LA Highway 107. The driver of the truck, Kevin Rollins, was also unresponsive but was able to be revived; Dauzat was declared deceased. An autopsy concluded that Dauzat’s death was due to heroin and methamphetamine overdose. Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Rollins and Dauzat allegedly purchased narcotics from Chad Odom, who lived near where the semi-truck was found. Detectives presented their findings to the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney, and on August 15, 2019, the case was presented to a grand jury. The grand jury indicted Kevin Rollins for 1 count of Second Degree Murder, and Chad Odom for 1 count of Second Degree Murder and 3 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.