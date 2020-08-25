Garbage pick up changes due to Hurricane Laura

Kirby Roy, Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President, has announced changes to the garbage pick up due to Hurricane Laura:

“this is a message from Jermaine Williams with Waste Connection: General Manager, after having a conference call this morning, decided to continue work tomorrow but will shut down Thursday and Friday due to the safety concerns with the hurricane. The biggest municipalities, Bunkie and Marksville, have been picked up once this week .... We will not be able to catch these days up. Sorry for the inconvenience.”