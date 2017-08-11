Gen. Cadoria cuts ribbon on namesake clinic's new site

“I hope our women veterans take advantage of this clinic,” retired Army Brig. Gen. Sherian Cadoria said following the formal ribbon-cutting for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center women’s clinic named in her honor. “They served our country and now our country is serving them by providing the best medical treatment available in this beautiful facility.”

Cadoria, a Marksville native and area resident, was the first African-American woman to achieve the rank of general. She was the highest-ranking woman in the Army at the time of her retirement in 1990. She was also the first black female director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

After retiring from the Army, she returned to Marksville to serve as principal of Holy Ghost Catholic School from 1997-2000. She took no pay during that time. She took speaking engagements and worked to raise money and solicit other support for the school. She said the Department of Defense donated used computers and she received support from surrounding communities and private individuals.

Cadoria said the Sherian Cadoria Women’s Clinic was established in a separate building at the VA Medical Center in 1995. Time and storms over the past two decades forced the VA to consider remodeling that building or relocating the clinic.

The government chose the latter option, moving the clinic to the main building, “Building 7,” on the Pineville campus.

“It’s beautiful,” Cadoria said of the clinic. “We actually have more room here than we did in the other building.”

Cadoria said the women’s clinic has consistently won awards for its level of service over the years and is the model for other VA women’s clinics around the nation.

She said the clinic has the same staff it had in the former site.