Gov Edwards in Marksville Sunday

Press release from Gov. Edwards office:

Tomorrow in Marksville: Gov. Edwards Meets with Supporters

Tomorrow, Sept. 22, Gov. Edwards will speak to residents of Avoyelles Parish about the progress Louisiana has made over the last four years and the what the future holds for the state when he is reelected.

From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Marksville, Gov. Edwards will meet with supporters and deliver remarks about his first-term accomplishments and second-term agenda. The event will give leaders in the parish the opportunity to speak with Gov. Edwards about how to keep moving Louisiana in the right direction.

Press are invited to attend.

RECEPTION DETAILS:

WHERE:

Bethune Youth Center,

551 Martin Luther King Drive

Marksville, LA 71351

WHEN:

3:00 to 5:00 – Gov. Edwards will meet with supporters and deliver remarks

WHO:

Gov. Edwards and Avoyelles Parish officials