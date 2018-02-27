Governor issues state of emergency for Avoyelles due to rising rivers

Avoyelles Parish and eight other parishes along the state’s rivers, have been placed in a “state of emergency” due to flooding and the threat of flooding.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the declaration late Monday for Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita and Rapides.

The Ouachita River in northeastern and central Louisiana and the Red River in northwestern and central Louisiana have already reached flood stage. The Mississippi River will reach flood stage this week from the Arkansas state line to Avoyelles Parish.

“We typically see these types of river issues develop during this time of year,” Edwards said in a statement. "Recent heavy rains in Louisiana and other parts of the country with rivers that impact Louisiana has increased the urgency to prepare for this emergency.

"Many parishes in north Louisiana are taking action now. We urge the public to do the same if you live or work in an area where river flooding is a concern. Heavy rain and possible severe weather are possible again this week.”

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) continues to support local emergency managers as concerns grow regarding river flooding across several areas of the state.

GOHSEP activated its Crisis Action Team (CAT) last week to help provide assistance at the local level. GOHSEP has helped supply more than 100,000 sandbags and provided river and weather reports to our statewide emergency partners.

The rising water is due to the flooding of the Red River Valley area, which GOHSEP has been closely monitoring.

Residents are encouraged to monitor information and resources provided by GOHSEP, local emergency managers, the National Weather Service (NWS) and local media to track possible flooding or severe weather.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry advises farmers to start taking the necessary precautions now to protect their livestock and equipment.

“Cattlemen should be prepared to move livestock, feeding capability and equipment to higher ground, if necessary,” Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said. “Excessive rainfall could cause flooding issues in areas that historically flood. It is always important to have a game plan for times such as this.”

Motorists are reminded to avoid avoid flooded roadways and not to remove or drive around barricades. It only takes a few inches of moving water to sweep a car off the road.

A flooded roadway is also more prone to collapse.

For upades on roads during the emergency, visit www.511la.org. Keep your phones charged and near you while the threat continues to be able to receive emergency messages.