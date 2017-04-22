Greenhouse attorney indicates defense will be self defense, and should not be tied to Stafford

At least three motions were filed by the attorney for former Ward 2 Marshal Norris Greenhouse regarding his upcoming 2nd degree murder trial in June of a 6-year old passenger.

New Orleans attorney George Higgins filed these three motions on behalf of his client which indicate the defense will be self defense, with no intent being transferred from Greenhouse to Stafford, the latter who fired the most shots.

1) The defense filed a motion stating it plans to use self defense in Greenhouse’s shooting of Chris Few, the driver of the car.

Higgins wrote says self defense ”directly affects" the next two motions asking the court to prevent the state from using the laws of principal and of transferred intent, as Greenhouse's team attempts to keep the blame on Derick Stafford, who has already been found guilty in an April trial. Both men were moonlighting as Ward 2 marshals when Jeremy Mardis was shot to death and his father Chris Few was seriously wounded following a 30 mile an hour car chase which began for unknown reasons. Graphic video shows Few with this hands in the air as the two Ward Marshals as shots were fired at him.

2) Motion to have Judge William Bennett to prevent the state from using the law of principal. The law of principal states that anyone involved in a crime — whether present or not, whether they directly committed it or assisted others and whether they directly or indirectly told someone or got someone else to commit a crime — is a principal to that crime.

3) Motion to have Judge William Bennett to prevent the state from using the law of transferred intent

The law of transferred intent says if a person has intent to cause harm to one person, but harm inadvertently befalls another because of that, the person still is responsible.

4) A fourth motion seeks to find out what, if any, agreements the prosecutor has made with any of its witnesses. Specifically mentioned witnesses are Few, his former girlfriend Megan Dixon and the two other law enforcement officers at the shooting, Jason Brouillette and Kenneth Parnell, although the motion asks the state "to specify, list or reveal" any agreement with any witness. Although it seeks information about agreements with any law enforcement agency or prosecutors office but singles out the AG's office, as well as the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.