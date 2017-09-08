Greenhouse bond revocation hearing set for today

A hearing for murder suspect Norris Greenhouse Jr. to show why he should not be charged with contempt of court and have his $1 million bond revoked will be held at 11 a.m. today in 12th Judicial District Court in Marksville.

District Judge William "Billy" Bennett ordered the "show cause" hearing after reports surfaced that Greenhouse had left the state with family members for a Caribbean vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Greenhouse is a former law enforcement officer accused of the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and attempted murder of the child’s father, Christopher Few following a Nov. 3, 2015 traffic stop in Marksville. He and fellow Marksville City Marshal’s deputy Derrick Stafford fired a total of 18 bullets into Few’s vehicle, killing the child and seriously wounding the father.

Stafford was tried on the same charges as Greenhouse in March but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Greenhouse’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.

State law prohibits a person on bond from leaving the state without written approval by the court handling the case. The Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the prosecution, said it was unaware of Greenhouse's trip prior to the reports.