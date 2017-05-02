Greenhouse trial rescheduled for Oct. 2

The murder trial of Norris Greenhouse Jr. has been rescheduled for Oct. 2, 12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett ruled during a motion hearing earlier today (May 1).

Greenhouse is charged with the 2nd degree murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted murder of the child's father, Christopher Few, following a traffic stop on Nov. 3, 2015.

Greenhouse was on duty as a Marksville City Marshal's deputy when he initiated a pursuit of Few, apparently for a traffic violation. The slow-speed chase covered about two miles through Marksville, never reaching more than 30 mph, and ended at the dead-end of Martin Luther King Drive. Greenhouse was joined by two other deputy marshals and a Marksville P.D. officer at the scene.

Greenhouse and fellow-deputy Derrick Stafford fired 18 bullets into Few's vehicle. Forensic analysis matched 14 to Stafford's firearm and four to Greenhouse's.

Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in March. Greenhouse was scheduled for trial on June 12. Additional motions in the case will now be heard on that date.