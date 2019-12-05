Groundbreaking held for Effie library, bank branches

Effie area residents have been anticipating the construction of their first local library branch for the past few years. Now the project is in the home stretch.

The effort began a few years ago when Police Juror Marsha Wiley said it past time that parish residents north of Red River have a library of their own.

After looking at a few options, Cottonport Bank offered to donate property next to its Effie branch for the new library. The new library is being constructed at the same time, and with the same basic design, as the new bank branch.

The pre-fabricated building has been constructed in Fort Worth, waiting for the site to be prepared for delivery.

On Nov. 18 the official ground-breaking for the library marked the beginning of that site preparation. The ground-breaking also served to signal the start of site work for Cottonport Bank’s new Effie branch. The bank donated property adjacent to the new bank branch site for the new library.

“We love being a community bank and being able to give back,” Cottonport Bank President A.J. Roy III said after the ground-breaking. “This is such an exciting time and we can’t wait for our community to see what we have in store.”

Thevenote said many people “worked very hard to get this done, and we are looking forward to providing additional library services in this area.”

She singled out Roy and Wiley for special thanks for making the dream of an Effie library a reality.

The area’s library needs are currently served with an “outreach van,” commonly called a “bookmobile,” “but with the branch located here, more services will be available.

“We hope to see many residents use the brand new Effie Branch Library,” she added.

Wiley said she is excited that the library is being built.

“I want to especially thank A.J. Roy and Theresa Thevenote,” she noted.

Wiley said the library will be more than just a place with books to meet the community’s reading needs.

“It will be a resource center,” she said. “There will be computers where people can do Medicaid enrollment, do research on projects for those who are not fortunate to have a computer at home, and to provide access to much more information.”

It may be a month or two before major site preparations are underway, she added, but the hard work of planning the project has been worth it.

“It’s been two years in the works,” Wiley said. “This is a dream come true.”