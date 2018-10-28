Halloween activities in Avoyelles set for this week

Halloween events for communities in Avoyelles Parish have been scheduled as follows:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28-

St. Genevieve Church , “Trunk-R-Treat”-Brouillette- is holding a Trunk-R-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 28).

The public is invited to attend. There will be a candy give away, games and treats.

For more information call (318) 253-0703.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29-

Lafargue Elem. “Trick or Treat Alley,” Effie- will hold a Trick or Treat Alley from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Oct. 29).

Cost is $5 admission and includes trick or treating throughout the school, a hayride and a haunted house.

Hot dogs and drinks will be sold.

Bags will be supplied, please do not bring your own bags or pumpkins.

For more information call (318) 253-9591.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31-

Avoyelles “Trick or Treating Around the Square” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. around the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville.

Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy at stops around the courthouse square.

The event is sponsored by the Avoyelles Arts Council, Marksville Chamber of Commerce and City of Marksville.

Any business or organization can set up a candy booth free of charge by calling (318) 253-8599 or (318) 240-3495.

Marksville ‘Haunted House’ - The City of Marksville will hold its Haunted House at Old City Hall on Main Street.

The house will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and is free of charge. For more information call (318) 253-9500.

Hessmer “Halloween Fest”- The village of Hessmer will hold a Spooktacular Halloween event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the former Hessmer High School gym.

Participants are being sought to set up tables and distribute treats to children.

The trick-or-treating is free for all ages.

For more information call (318) 563-4511.

Plaucheville “Village Trick or Treating” event- The village of Plaucheville will hold a “Village Trick or Treating” event on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the tennis courts behind the Plaucheville Community Center. There will be a costume contest, games, hotdogs and drinks.

For more information or to participate, call (318) 922-3111.

Mansura “Trick or Treat Around the Track”- Mansura will hold its community trick-or-treating event at the town walking track from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information call (318) 964-2152.

Moreauville “Trick or Treat around the Walking Track” at Avoyelles High-The Moreauville Fire Department and Farm Festival Committee will host Trick-or-Treat Around the Walking Track at Avoyelles High School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Those interested in handing out candy are asked to provide a tent, table and any candy, small toys, business cards, pens, etc. to hand out.

The Farm Festival Committee asks that tent areas be cleared and cleaned up after the event.

For more information contact Christina Duncan (318) 500-2850 or Liz Lemoine at (318) 264-3979.

CLTCC Campus, Cottonport,- The Central Louisiana Technical Community College Ward A. Nash campus in Cottonport will hold a trunk or treat on Wednesday, October 31. The candy will be given out by students and teachers of CLTCC during trick or treating times in the community.

Fifth Ward Fire Department- Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy and hot dogs to community trick or treaters on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Trick-or-Treat handout will be held at the Fifth Ward VFD station on Highway One.

For more information call 715-2244.

Yellow Bayou Veterans Memorial Park, Simmesport- The Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department and town of Simmesport will sponsor a “Trick or Treat Around the Track” on Wednesday. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Yellow Bayou Veterans Memorial Park, located on Highway One.

For more information call (318) 941-2493.