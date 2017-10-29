Halloween activities set for today, Tuesday in Avoyelles Parish

There were some “early Halloween” events held around the parish. Here are the Halloween events for children today (Oct. 29) and traditional municipal trick-or-treat times and other events on Halloween Day (Tuesday, Oct. 31) submitted to the newspaper.

EVENTS TODAY

Bordelonville “Halloween Bash” - The community of Bordelonville will is holding its annual Halloween Bash around the walking track at the Bordelonville Fire Training/Community Center from 5-7 p.m. today (Oct. 29). In case of rain, the festivities will move to the gym.

Those wishing to set up booths should call Brandi Lemoine at 318-447-2340. It is free to set up a booth, but the booth operator must provide their own candy.

A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated booth.

Trunk or Treat, Haas Walking Track- David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church of Bunkie is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” at the Haas Walking Track from 5-6:30 p.m. today (Oct. 29). Those setting up a trunk or booth game must arrive by 4:30 p.m. to set up in their assigned location.

TUESDAY EVENTS

Hessmer Halloween Fest- Following up on last year’s successful event, the Hessmer Village Council decided to once again hold a community Halloween Fest from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the old school gym at the Ronald Mayeux Recreation Complex.

Treats will be handed out to children, and hotdogs will be provided by the Knights of Columbus.

The village is encouraging participation by any clubs, organizations, businesses and individuals wishing to hand out treats to trick-or-treaters.

The goal is to contain trick-or-treating in the village to the safe environs of the gym and surrounding recreational park rather than the traditional, but less safe, door-to-door activity.

Treats handed out to children must be individually wrapped.

Moreauville “Haunted House” - Moreauville will hand out candy at the village walking track in front of Avoyelles High and sponsor the Avoyelles Haunted House at the Avoyelles High gym from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Door-to-door trick or treating also 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plaucheville Halloween event - Plaucheville will hold a Halloween event as well as door-to-door trick or treating in the village from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the tennis court in the village -- or in the community center in the event of bad weather.

There will be a costume contest, games, hotdogs and drinks.

Mansura Halloween event- Mansura will hold its community trick-or-treating event at the town walking track from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Door-to-door trick or treating from 6 to 8 p.m.

Evergreen candy giveaway - Evergreen will be have door-to-door trick or treating within the village from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fire station will also be open with volunteer firemen handing out candy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Simmesport Halloween at Yellow Bayou - The walking track at Yellow Bayou Memorial Park on Highway One in Simmesport will be open with a community candy giveaway on Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Door-to-door trick or treating will also be held 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Municipal Trick-or-Treating Tuesday:

Marksville - 5 to 7 p.m.

Bunkie - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cottonport - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.