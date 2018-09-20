Halloween in Marksville returns to Courthouse Square after cancellation fears

There was some doubt for awhile, but the traditional “Trick or Treat Around the Square” is on for Halloween.

The Marksville City Council was glad to hear the good tidings at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Marksville Chamber of Commerce President Van Roy said businesses throughout Marksville will be invited and encouraged to come out to Courthouse Square on Oct. 31 to hand out candy, sponsor children’s games and make the holiday fun for the kids and the grown-ups alike.

The City Council had half-expected there would only be half-a-Halloween this year, but had already planned to go forward with its Haunted House on Oct. 31 even if the Courthouse Square event was cancelled.

There had been reports that the Chamber was not going to sponsor the event this year. However, Roy assured the council that “we are very much 100 percent behind it.”

The only thing Roy asked was that the city hold its Haunted House on the same day as the Courthouse Square event.

Roy said business owners don’t like to come back to their business on a Saturday night, so the Chamber recommended holding the candy and games event around the courthouse on Oct. 31 -- a Wednesday this year -- rather than on the Saturday before or after the holiday.

City officials were on the same page, having already decided to hold the Haunted House on Oct. 31.

Mayor John Lemoine said it is better for the city and the Chamber to work together to make the event successful. It is hoped that children will do their trick-or-treating at the courthouse, and then walk the short distance down Main Street to visit the Haunted House for more holiday fun, rather than go door-to-door for their Halloween treats.

In other action, the council heard a presentation by Jacques Goudeau in support of creating a cultural district and/or local government historical district in Marksville. This would encourage renovation through tax breaks and grants. The council had a similar item on the agenda relating to regulating design and preservation of historic commercial buildings in the city. The council indicated it will create a 7-member committee that will include both projects in its duties.