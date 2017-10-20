Happy 50th birthday Avoyelles Council on Aging

If the agency were a person, it wouldn’t even qualify as a “senior citizen,” but the Avoyelles Council on Aging (ACOA) has spent its past 50 years serving the parish’s older residents.

This Saturday, ACOA will throw itself a birthday party, which doubles as a fundraiser, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cochon de Lait Pavilion in Mansura.

There will be a day full of events for senior citizens and their non-senior friends and family. Tickets are $5 for senior citizens and $7 for non-seniors.

The day will begin with breakfast, followed by Bingo and later a lunch. In between those activities there will be more things to do and a band, the Country Express, for attendees’ listening pleasure.

ACOA is also conducting a cook-off competition with three possible entries -- BBQ, gumbo and black pot. Executive Director Sabrina Sonnier said the $100 entry fee allows the cook to enter in all three categories. To pre-register for the competition, call Gwen Burke at 253-9771.

“It is thanks to to the people in our community that allowed us to serve the seniors of Avoyelles Parish for the past 50 years,” Sonnier said.

ACOA’s mission “has always been to provide and coordinate quality service to assist our parish elderly and to positively enhance their independence so they may live in their own homes and community with dignity for as long as possible,” Sonnier continued.

“We believe that older persons who are able to remain in their home with community-based support will maintain a sense of independence and vitality, as well as stay close to family and friends.”

The council provides several programs to serve senior citizens, including home-delivered meals, sitters, in-home respite, homemaker services, transportation, congregate meals, Food for Seniors, wellness, recreation and utility bill assistance.

She noted that with the retirement of the “Baby Boomers” -- those born in the 15-20 years following World War II when the nation had a larger-than-usual population growth -- “there is an increasing demand for our services, along with the operating expenses constantly increasing.”

For those reasons, ACOA seeks public donations to provide revenue to supplement its government funding.

Sonnier said the support of businesses and individuals in the community “make a significant difference in the lives of our seniors. Everyone has the right to age with dignity, so please join in making this a reality,” Sonnier said. “By combining our efforts, we can and will achieve true success.”