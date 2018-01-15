Hard Freeze Warning for Avoyelles

..Arctic airmass will bring hard freeze conditions Tuesday

night...

.An arctic front will move through the area tonight into early

Tuesday, ushering a very cold airmass into the region.

Temperatures Tuesday evening will fall into the 20s with overnight

lows Tuesday night ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s.

LAZ027>033-TXZ180-259-260-160930-

/O.NEW.KLCH.HZ.W.0006.180117T0200Z-180117T1700Z/

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Tyler-Northern Jasper-Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle,

Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport,

Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta,

Oakdale, Kinder, Ville Platte, Beaver, St. Landry, Mamou,

Reddell, Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister,

Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, Woodville, Holly Springs, Jasper,

Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Roganville, Burkeville,

Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Hard

Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM Tuesday to 11 AM CST

Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE...Upper teens to lower 20s.

* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in

hypothermia and frostbite and could harm pets and outdoor

animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will

have the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to

these temperatures will be killed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are

imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.