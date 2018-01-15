Hard Freeze Warning for Avoyelles
..Arctic airmass will bring hard freeze conditions Tuesday
night...
.An arctic front will move through the area tonight into early
Tuesday, ushering a very cold airmass into the region.
Temperatures Tuesday evening will fall into the 20s with overnight
lows Tuesday night ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s.
LAZ027>033-TXZ180-259-260-160930-
/O.NEW.KLCH.HZ.W.0006.180117T0200Z-180117T1700Z/
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Tyler-Northern Jasper-Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle,
Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport,
Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta,
Oakdale, Kinder, Ville Platte, Beaver, St. Landry, Mamou,
Reddell, Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister,
Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, Woodville, Holly Springs, Jasper,
Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Roganville, Burkeville,
Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
323 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Hard
Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM Tuesday to 11 AM CST
Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURE...Upper teens to lower 20s.
* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in
hypothermia and frostbite and could harm pets and outdoor
animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will
have the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to
these temperatures will be killed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are
imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.