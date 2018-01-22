Has the ‘shutdown’ affected you?
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 11:05am Raymond Daye
Avoyelles Today seeks your comments
Has the federal government shutdown affected you?
Yes, it may have made you wonder how the people the American voters elected to do the job of adopting budgets and making important decisions on federal legislation could fail so miserably at that job.
But has it affected you directly in such matters as delayed benefits, lost pay, etc.
Let us know by commenting on Avoyelles Today’s Facebook page.