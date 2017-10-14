Health Unit renewal passes;Riser takes Avoyelles
Avoyelles Parish
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
547 Angele Davis (REP) 24%
524 Derrick Edwards (DEM) 23%
61 Terry Hughes (REP) 3%
31 Joseph D. Little (LBT) 1%
828 Neil Riser (REP) 37%
271 John Schroder (REP) 12%
Total: 2,262
Unofficial Turnout: 9.2%
CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
1,500 YES 66%
788 NO 34%
Total: 2,288
Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%
CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
1,569 YES 69%
719 NO 31%
Total: 2,288
Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%
CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
1,268 YES 56%
1,006 NO 44%
Total: 2,274
Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%
PW Prop. Health Unit-- 4 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
1,201 YES 54%
1,034 NO 46%
Total: 2,235
Unofficial Turnout: 9.1%
Copyright © 2017 Louisiana Department of State