Health Unit renewal passes;Riser takes Avoyelles

Avoyelles Parish

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

547 Angele Davis (REP) 24%

524 Derrick Edwards (DEM) 23%

61 Terry Hughes (REP) 3%

31 Joseph D. Little (LBT) 1%

828 Neil Riser (REP) 37%

271 John Schroder (REP) 12%

Total: 2,262

Unofficial Turnout: 9.2%

CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,500 YES 66%

788 NO 34%

Total: 2,288

Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%

CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,569 YES 69%

719 NO 31%

Total: 2,288

Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%

CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,268 YES 56%

1,006 NO 44%

Total: 2,274

Unofficial Turnout: 9.3%

PW Prop. Health Unit-- 4 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,201 YES 54%

1,034 NO 46%

Total: 2,235

Unofficial Turnout: 9.1%

