Health Units offering free flu shots through Feb. 12

In the spirit of the Mardi Gras season, state health units are urging people to “catch beads, not the flu.”

The health units are offering free flu shots from now until Lundi Gras -- Fat Monday, Feb. 12.

The state and this area are in the grips of one of the worst outbreaks of flu in recent memory.

To help stop the spread of flu and to avoid infection, residents can go to either health unit in the parish, in Marksville and in Bunkie. No appointment is necessary.

Marksville is open every day and Bunkie is open only on Tuesdays and the first three Fridays of the month. Both clinics’ operating hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.