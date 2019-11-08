Henderson man charged with murder of victim found in Lecompte

A Henderson man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found near Lecompte on Nov. 4.

Alvin Jerome “Romeo” Lewis, 31, was arrested Thursday (Nov. 7) and charged with the 2nd degree murder of Marcus Robicheaux, 32, of Arnaudville. He was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center under $200,000 bond.

Investigators said the two men allegedly argued in a parked vehicle in Henderson. Lewis is charged with fatally shooting Robicheaux and driving away with the victim in the car. He drove to Lecompte, a rural area in Rapides Parish, where he abandoned the vehicle and Robicheaux’s body.

In addition to murder, Lewis was charged with carrying a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.