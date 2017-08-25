Hessmer Council adopts 2017-18 budget

Hessmer ended its budget year Aug. 31 in sound financial shape and adopted a new spending plan for the Sept. 1-Aug. 31 fiscal year during the Village Council meeting Aug. 14.

Aldermen made one final amendment before adopting the budget, increasing the Police Department budget $5,400 -- $4,000 to raise part-time police officer’s pay by $1.30/hour, to $10/hour, and to spend $1,378 up front and $792 a year for five years for three Tasers.

Hessmer spent about $240,419 in its departments and programs funded by local and state taxes in 2016-17. With the last minute amendment, it is now projecting a slight increase in those costs, to $244,200 for the 2017-18 budget year.

The village received $202,532 from state and local sources this budget year and projects $205,000 from those sources this next fiscal year.

The apparent deficit is routinely covered by a $10,000 transfer from the Sales Tax Fund and $25,000 from the Water Department Fund. Those transfers can be more if necessary.

The Water Department had revenues of $401,725 and expenses of $348,542 this budget year. The village is expecting a slight decrease in revenue, to $395,400, but a bigger drop in costs, to $294,700.

About $38,500 of that savings will be in operating expenses. The other $14,300 will be due to not having a capital outlay improvement project that it had this year.

The Sewer Department is projecting a slight drop in revenues, from $65,551 to $64,000, but expects to do better at keeping the department’s costs in line with revenues. The department ended this budget year with $75,146 in expenses, due to a $14,064 improvement project. The 2017-18 budget projects expenses at $60,500.

The Water Department Fund was called upon to cover the Sewer Fund deficit this year.

COMPLAINTS NEEDED

In another matter, Village Engineer Brendan Gaspard said Hessmer was not approved for a Community Development Block Grant because it lacked documented evidence to support the need for the improvements.

Gaspard said the village can prove that there are times of high flow due to infiltration of rainwater into the sewer system. However, there is no documentation that the situation is causing any problems for homes and businesses.

“People are not complaining about backflows or sewage overflows,” Gaspard said. There were several examples given at the meeting of problems that occurred in recent heavy rains, but there was not the outcry that similar situations evoked in nearby towns.

He said officials “cannot actively solicit complaints” through door-to-door or mail-out surveys, but village employees should “keep their ear to the ground” and make note of any complaints they receive or hear out on the street.

Such a record may help with future grant applications, he said.