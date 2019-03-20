Hessmer Council wants appointed police chief

The “civil war” between Hessmer’s police department and its municipal government went to the next level at the March 4 Village Council meeting when aldermen unanimously approved introducing an ordinance to make the police chief an appointed, rather than elected position.

The introduction is the first step in changing the way the village selects its police chief.

The next step is a public hearing, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on April 1.

The public will have an opportunity to voice opinions on the proposal at that time.

Police Chief Kenneth Smith was not present at the March 4 meeting. Franks told councilmen he hopes the chief attends the April meeting when the ordinance will come up for approval or rejection.

If the ordinance is adopted, the proposal will be put on the Nov. 16 ballot for voters to decide whether to continue to elect their police chief or to have the village’s chief law enforcement officer appointed by the mayor, with council approval.

It would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, when Smith’s current term of office ends.

It would cost about $600 -- $300 per precinct -- for the village to call the special election

Neither Franks nor any of the three aldermen made any comments as to why the manner in which the police chief takes office should be changed.

CELL PHONE ISSUE

There have been disagreements between City Hall and Smith in the past. Most focused on budget issues.

The most recent -- and most serious -- dispute is over a cell phone contract for the Police Department that was (a) never authorized by the Village Council and (b) has account information accessible only by police officials.

The council has refused to pay the Verizon cell phone bill, saying it is not the municipality’s responsibility because the council never approved the contract.

The proposed ordinance to change to an appointed police chief was perhaps the biggest shot fired at the March 4 meeting, but it was not the only one.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

The council also introduced two budget amendments dealing with the police department.

Franks said the revenue generated by the police department in tickets has shown a marked decline this year “and the General Fund does not have the revenue to make up that decrease.”

The reason for the decrease in tickets is not known, he continued.

“Maybe nobody is speeding or breaking the law in Hessmer,” he added.

Franks told aldermen the police department has spent only about $1,500 of the $10,000 budgeted for fuel. With the budget year more than half over, Franks said the appropriation for fuel should be reduced to $5,000.

The most significant budget reduction proposal is to reduce the amount budgeted for salaries from $88,000 to $47,000.

There will be a public hearing on those two proposed budget amendments at 5:15 p.m. April 1. The council will vote to adopt or reject the amendments at the meeting following that hearing.

If approved, the only salary still in the budget will be that of the elected police chief -- whose salary cannot be cut during his term in office.

The Lawrason Act that governs most municipalities in the parish provides for the police chief to be an elected official. However, the law includes provisions for a municipality to change the position to an appointed one.

Marksville and Evergreen are governed by city charters, not the Lawrason Act, and both have appointed police chiefs.

Simmesport, Moreauville and Plaucheville are Lawrason Act municipalities that changed the police chief position from an elected office to an appointed one. Hessmer, Mansura, Bunkie and Cottonport elect their police chiefs.