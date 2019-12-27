Hessmer discusses improvement projects

Hessmer aldermen were given updates on are public works projects at the Village Council meeting on Dec. 9.

Town Engineer Brendon Gaspard told the council that it has received a $10,000 Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant to pay for electrical repairs at Town Hall.

The village has also received $9,900 from the state’s Community Water Enhancement Fund program to purchase chlorine scales and replace some water pipes in the municipality.

Gaspard said drainage improvements on Bank, Auction and Bordelon streets -- to be paid out of the portion of town sales tax dedicated for that purpose -- are awaiting award of contracts for the work.

That should be done in the near future.