Hessmer has concerns about Crossroads Festival funds

By Raymond L. Daye

Hessmer will try to get almost as much “bang for the buck” with a scaled down fireworks display for the annual Cajun Crossroads Festival this May 4-5.

However, the honeymoon may be almost over between the village and the festival, sponsored by the Hessmer Sports Club. And, as is the case with most young couples, money is the main issue behind the discontent.

But, while the bloom may be off the rose, so to speak, there won’t be any divorce proceedings in the near future.

Alderman Justin Gaspard, whose area of responsibility includes village recreation programs, made a motion to reduce the amount allocated for the fireworks display from $5,000 to around $3,500.

“I think we can get as much bang for our buck by scaling back a little,” he said. “If we don’t like what we see this year, we can change it back next year.”

Alderman Joshua Roy carried the financial concern one step further.

“All this festival does is cost us money,” Roy said. “It isn’t just the fireworks. It’s the extra cost of security and other costs.”

Roy said he believes other towns get some kind of financial share of festival proceeds from their community events and “I want the town to get some money for a change.”

Alderman Keith Armand said he would like for the Sports Club to show where the proceeds received from the festival are spent and how those expenditures help Hessmer. This will be the fourth Crossroads Festival.

By all accounts, the early May festival has been a popular addition to the parish’s list of community festivals.

It is the Sports Club’s primary fundraiser. The proceeds go to pay for improvements and maintenance of the village-owned Ronald Mayeux Recrea-tional Complex, on the campus of the court-closed Hessmer High School.

Town Attorney Brandon Scott said the village “is not making a donation to the Sports Club” in providing a fireworks display and paying for security costs.

“The village is getting something back from the festival in exchange for its expenditures,” he said.

Gaspard and Armand both made comments noting the village provides very little in the way of recreation to its citizens.

“Other than the Christmas Parade, this is the only thing we offer our people,” Gaspard said.

Armand added the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event in the former school gym to that list of recreational programs.

Gaspard said the council needs to be careful not to alienate residents who are willing to volunteer their time, talents and money to keep the ballpark “looking like it is.”

Roy said he is “not against the festival,” but needs to see how the money is being spent and what benefit Hessmer receives from it.

Mayor Travis Franks said Hessmer has the largest Little League registration in the parish and the Mayeux Ballpark is the envy of other programs.

There was a comment made to try to obtain financial impact statistics, such as sales taxes paid by visitors to the festival.

Aldermen agreed that the festival definitely draws people from outside of Hessmer.