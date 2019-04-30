Hessmer P.D. has new phone number

Those wishing to contact the Hessmer Police Department have a new phone number to call -- 318-717-8009.

Hessmer Police Chief Kenneth Smith said a “large group of village residents and police officers” have donated funds to enable the police department to acquire new phone service. Verizon cut off the department’s cell phone service on April 1.

Mayor Travis Franks and the three village aldermen have refused to pay the bill for the Verizon phone service Smith secured to replace service he said was not working properly.

Smith said the mayor and council action is in “contradiction of state law” and resulted in the department’s phones being disconnected.

The donations were used to acquire a new phone service and “to make sure that you (village residents) have access to police protection.”

Smith also criticized the budget cuts recommended by Franks and unanimously approved by the council at its April 1 meeting.

‘SLASHED BUDGET’

“The mayor and council have also slashed the police budget, despite paying enormous salaries to friends who work less than 40 hours per week,” Smith said.

When asked to elaborate or be specific, Smith declined, saying, “They know what I’m talking about.”

Franks said all employees in Hessmer are paid on a per-hour basis and earn about the average for municipalities of similar size. There are no “enormous salaries” earned in the village, he said.

Smith also chastised village officials for “helping finance a festival along with other pet projects -- which seems more important to them and their friends who live outside the city limits than police protection for our residents.”

The Cajun Crossroads Festival, set for this Friday and Saturday is sponsored by the Hessmer Sports League.

Proceeds are used for maintenance and improvements to the village-owned Ronald N. Mayeux Recreation Complex on the campus of the former Hessmer High School.

In the past four years, the municipality sponsored a fireworks display and security costs for the event. Franks said the village is not contributing anything toward the festival this year due to budget cutbacks.

‘WOULDN’T BE RIGHT’

“It wouldn’t be right for the council and me to say we need to cut back in some areas due to unexpected costs and a decline in revenue and then spend $5-10,000 on a festival,” Franks said. “We are fortunate that this year the Sports Club is paying for all of the costs of the Crossroads Festival.”

Franks said the festival is worth supporting because it “gives the community an opportunity to come together. It also promotes the town. Let’s face it, there’s not a lot to do in Hessmer for our residents. This festival is a chance for them to come out and have some fun with their families.”

Most of the parish’s municipalities have one or more community events during the year. Those festivals are usually sponsored by civic organizations with some support from the municipalities where they are held.

Franks said the town has spent about $4,000 a year for the four previous Crossroads Festivals out of its budget allocation for public recreation.

The Sports Club has contributed tens of thousands of dollars a year for improvements at the Recreation Complex, Franks noted.

CELL PHONE ISSUE

The police cell phone service has been an issue since last summer.

On July 18, 2018, Village Attorney Brandon Scott sent a letter to Smith’s attorney, Mark Jeansonne, stating the village would provide the Police Department with two cell phones it could “port any lines to, thereby avoiding any alleged disruption in services provided to the people of Hessmer.”

That was never done, allegedly because Smith never took the administration up on its offer.