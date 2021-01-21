Hessmer sets meeting to discuss fate of former school building

When the Village of Hessmer bought the former Hessmer High School property from the Avoyelles Parish School Board in 2015, there was talk of using the Agriculture Education building as a community center.

Those plans were put on hold. While the Hessmer Sports Club made improvements and maintained the baseball park at the site, there was no such civic organization to offer funding and support for the Ag Building.

The building, which wasn't in great shape to begin with -- a major reason why Hessmer was unable to move forward with renovation plans -- is now considered a lost cause. "Unfortunately, the former Ag Building, located between the HHS gym and the baseball field, will have to be demolished," Mayor Mark Jeansonne said. A special meeting to discuss the matter will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 23) in the Ag Building. Jeansonne said the public is invited to attend. "The Village of Hessmer will retain all bricks and metal girders that can be salvaged," Jeansonne said. "Our intent is to build an open pavilion, with public restrooms, and with storage for the Hessmer Sports Club."

In its first monthly meeting on Jan. 4, Hessmer's three new aldermen discussed the status of the buildings on what the village named Ronald N. Mayeux Recreation Complex. The village purchased most, but not all, of the court-closed high school property in 2015.

The School Board still owns the elementary building, which houses the district's alternative school, and the gym, which Hessmer leases under an in-kind agreement to provide basic maintenance for the building. At the meeting, the council voiced its support for ways to better use the gym to serve the public.

"We have already started working on plans for youth programs in the gym," Jeansonne said after the meeting. "We will have basketball tournaments and movie nights for kids as well as other programs for kids in the gym."

The presence of COVID-19 in the community, and restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus, may affect those plans, he said, but the gym will be put to more use than it has in the past.