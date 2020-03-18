Hessmer town hall closed to public
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:05pm
Residents asked to use online, mail in bill payment services
Hessmer Mayor Travis Franks announced the temporary closure of the town hall to the public. The closure is part of the COVID-19 precautionary measure currently being taken worldwide.
Town employees are still on hand in the office during normal business hours to answer any phone calls or emails by residents.
All residents are encouraged to use online or mail-in payment options for all bill payments.
For more information call 563-4511.