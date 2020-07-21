Hessmer woman hit by ricocheted bullet during argument with ex-boyfriend

A Hessmer woman was wounded Sunday and her ex-boyfriend arrested when he allegedly fired a handgun during an argument and the bullet ricocheted off the concrete floor.

Joey Malbrough, 33, of Cottonport, was arrested by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office detectives and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, in connection with the shooting of a woman described as his former girlfriend at her home on Lindsey Road in Hessmer.

APSO responded to a report at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday from someone reporting a woman had been "struck by a ricocheting bullet that he fired," APSO said in a press release on the incident.

APSO said Malbrough allegedly went to the residence with the handgun to confront his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend. During the altercation with the victim's boyfriend, a shot was fired that struck the concrete floor of the carport. The bullet apparently ricocheted and hit the woman in the neck. She was taken by ambulance to Avoyelles Hospital.

There was a 6-year-old child in the house at the time of the incident. She child was not injured.

Malbrough was booked into Avoyelles Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a dating partner and aggravated assault of dating partner-child endangerment. He was released Sunday on $250,000 bond.