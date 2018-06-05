High June temperatures pose health risks

Temperatures are predicted to be at or near 100 degrees in Avoyelles over the next week or so, with the heat index reaching 105.

Dr. L.J. Mayeux, parish coroner, said the sunny heat can pose several health problems.

While heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, people still die being exposed to high temperatures every year.

“Because the heat is early this year, with temps set for 102 and 103 I believe a lot of people aren't acclimated yet,” Mayeux said. “Because we’re not acclimated, the heat-related illnesses can hit a person very, very quickly.”

Mayeux said people should not only drink water, but also electrolyte solutions to replace potassium in their bodies.

“The lack of potassium can cause heart-related issues,” Mayeux said. “Take breaks in your outdoor activities and keep hydrating. It is very important.”

If a person is working outside, sweating profusely, and experiences cramps in their legs, hands or abdomen, “that's your body telling you that you need to take a break.”

Mayeux said it is important that people -- especially children -- don’t sit in a car during high-temperature days. Temperatures in a car can become very high in a short time. Unattended children could face dangerous situations.

“The temperature inside a vehicle can jump about 30 degrees from the outside temperature in just a few minutes because of the amount of glass that surrounds the vehicle,” Mayeux noted. “Please remember you have children in the backseat and don’t leave them unattended.”

The Avoyelles Council on Aging is conducting a fan drive to help elderly residents beat the heat and save money on utility bills this summer. The drive will end June 15 with distribution set for June 18. Those wishing to donate a fan can drop it off at the Marksville Senior Center on Preston Street in Marksville, Avoyelles Hospital or Lagniappe Home Health in Marksville.

To sign up for a fan, a senior can go to the Council on Aging in Marksville and submit their name. Once registered, more information will be given. For more information on the ACOA Fan Drive call 253-9771.

Cleco recently ended its drive to collect fans to be distributed to the needy later this month.

The elderly, the obese and those with health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes must be especially careful not to dehydrate or overheat.

A quick way to cool off is to dip a sponger or towel in cold water and apply it to the neck, armpits or groin. If heat symptoms persist, seek medical attention immediately.