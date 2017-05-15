High schools to hold graduation ceremonies this week in Avoyelles Parish

All six high schools in Avoyelles Parish will hold graduation ceremonies in the coming days. An estimated 367 seniors are set to graduate. That is slightly up from last year’s 365 graduates.

Seniors completed final exams on Wednesday. School officials spent the rest of the week checking grades and transcripts before announcing the final number of seniors who will receive graduation diplomas.

Avoyelles Publishing will publish a special graduation section in the Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record this week.

The special supplement will feature all the graduates from the high schools and the top graduates at each school.

Avoyelles High School (Moreauville) will have graduation on Tuesday (May 16) at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The estimated number of graduates is 82.

Avoyelles Public Charter High School (Mansura) will hold graduation on Monday (May 15) in the the school’s creative and performing arts center at 7 p.m. The graduating class consists of 51 seniors. Dr. William Samelson, a holocaust survivor and author, will deliver the commencement address.

Bunkie Magnet High School- will hold graduation Wednesday (May 17) in Haas Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. The school will have an estimated 65 graduates. Dr. Isiah Warner, an LSU professor, will deliver the commencement address.

Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences (LaSAS) will hold commencement on Thursday (May 18) at 7 p.m. in its multi-purpose building. The estimated graduating class total is 57 seniors. Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle will deliver the commencement address.

Marksville High School graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday (May 19) at 7 p.m. in the Marksville High School Auditorium. The estimated number of graduating seniors is 95.

St. Joseph High School (Plaucheville) will hold graduation ceremonies on Wednesday (May 17) at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church at 7 p.m. The graduating class consists of 17 seniors. Bishop David Talley and Father Martin Laird will deliver a commencement address.