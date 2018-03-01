High water forces Cleco to turn off power in Echo area and other communities

Following a state of emergency declaration by Gov. John Bel Edwards in parishes across Louisiana due to severe weather and flooding, Cleco has disconnected electric meters and de-energized lines affecting 156 customers in the Echo, Fish Creek, Indian Village, Mud Fest, Open Bayou and Rigolette areas.

“As waterways begin to surpass their flood stage levels throughout Louisiana, Cleco has been monitoring its system and possible impacts from the high water,” said David Feucht, manager of distribution operations in Bunkie. “At this time, the disconnected meters and de-energized lines are only affecting camps.”

“In addition to flooded camps, high water can cause a safety issue for those forced to use boats to access their property,” said George Ferguson, manager of distribution operations in Pineville. “As water levels rise, Cleco reminds boaters to maintain a safe clearance from overhead power lines. Cleco will de-energize power lines that pose a safety threat, and those lines will be re-energized when the water recedes to a safe level.”

"It’s important to remember that electricity and water do not mix,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “If it appears that rising waters will impact a home or camp, turn off electricity at the building’s main breaker and evacuate. Once water has receded, it is advisable to have an electrician check the wiring before turning on the main breaker.”

If electrical appliances and equipment have been under water, allow them to dry and have them checked out by a qualified repair person before using. Also, when cleaning up after a flood, make sure the power cords on cleaning equipment and their connections remain dry.

For more about electrical safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.