High winds down trees, cause damage around Avoyelles (AUDIO)

An early-morning wind storm felled many trees and caused other damage around Avoyelles Parish. Almost 1,200 households and businesses were without electricity as of 8:15 a.m., according to an online power tracking site that collects information from all electricity providers.

Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank is currently assessing damages, including site visits. He said it is not known yet whether a tornado touched down in the parish or if the damages were caused by straight line winds from the thunderstorm.

The parish was under a tornado warning at the time of the storm. Frank said the Bunkie and Brouillette areas were hard-hit. A tree was blown over onto a house in Bunkie. Hangars and airplanes at Bunkie Municipal Airport were also damaged. A trailer was damaged in Brouillette.

Several other homes and businesses reportedly sustained damage. There were no reported injuries as of this morning and no flooding from the heavy rainfall. Cleco Power had about 70 utility poles damaged in its Bunkie District, which includes Avoyelles and part of Rapides Parish, Frank noted.

PowerOutage.US reported 1,176 of the 21,733 electricity customers it tracks in the parish were without power as of 9 a.m -- 1,153 with Cleco and 23 with Entergy. SLEMCO reported no power outages to its customers in the southern area of the parish. The tracking service's website notes that it collects information from over 400 utility companies, large and small, nationwide to try to give a "true overall status of the power grid in a particular area."

While it may not include all outages in the parish, PowerOutage says it is "the most complete source of power outage information currently available."