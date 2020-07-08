Holcombe: Face masks, social distancing should be Avoyelles 'new normal'

Avoyelles Parish can accept the "new normal" required to combat COVID-19 or "live in delusion and wishful thinking, and 'hope' it away -- and it won't work with a pandemic," Dr. David Holcombe told the parish's COVID Task Force last week.

Holcombe, the state Office of Public Health's Central Louisiana regional director, told the Task Force members that many people are trying to get back to their pre-COVID lifestyles, but the danger is still out there. The pandemic is not even close to being over, he added.

"Wearing masks and social distancing are the new normal until there is a vaccine, and that's a fact," he said.

At the time Holcombe addressed the July 1 meeting, there had been a dramatic increase in COVID cases in Avoyelles. At that time, there had been 341 cases since the first one was reported in March. That number had increased to 390 as of Monday (July 6) at noon. The death toll remained at 14.

As of July 1, the parish had conducted about 5,700 tests. Six percent of those tested were infected with COVID-19. Of those infected, 93 percent are in the community - - not a nursing home or prison. As of Monday, the parish had 5,800 test results with a 6.6 percent positive rate.

Most of the cases are in the 18-29 age group. While the mortality rate for the young is not as high as it is with older victims, "they are still transmitting the virus back to their parents, grandparents and the rest of their community," Holcombe said.

COVID testing continued in the parish this week at Cottonport Elementary on Monday and from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday (July 8) at Mansura Town Hall and Friday

(July 10) at Marksville High. There were also tests administered on the Tunica- Biloxi Reservation for four days in late June.

It takes a week to 10 days to receive test results. As of the July 1 meeting, the state had a logjam of about 160,000 tests to be processed.

Other statistics coming out of the Task Force session included: 25 percent of those infected do not know they have the disease; 70 percent of African Americans test positive; 60 percent of COVID fatalities are African Americans.

Experts say a COVID patient is no longer contagious 14 days after they test positive for the disease.

The major concern for the future is what happens when schools open and the effect any large gatherings for Independence Day might have. The large spike in June is

blamed on Memorial Day activities.

Avoyelles Parish School District Superintendent Blaine Dauzat told the Task Force the public schools are preparing to offer a virtual classroom option for students.

The School Board will purchase computer devices for all students and will install WiFi "hotspots" throughout the parish to improve internet access to the online school option.

The hotspots will only provide access within a 600-yard range. They will be installed in areas with adequate parking so students with no internet service at home can attend the online class in their car. Police Jury President Kirby Roy said he has some concerns about aspects of the APSD virtual option, "but what other choice would we have?"

He said students with no internet access at home, and no transportation to a site with a "hotspot," could end up being unable to take advantage of the online option.

The 2020-21 school year is currently set to begin on Aug. 5, but there is still time for the board to change its mind. The calendar in place now was approved on a 5-4 vote. It maintains the 4-day school week and eliminates eight holidays during the school year.