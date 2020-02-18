Holiday events benefit community centers in Moncla, Fifth Ward

Continuing with Mardi Gras season celebrations, the Fifth Ward and Moncla communities will each hold holiday fundraisers featuring dancing and local musicians. The events will support the local community centers.

LUNDI GRAS

Moncla will have its annual “Lundi Gras” beginning at 7 p.m. next Monday (Feb. 24) in Bailey’s On The Square in downtown Marksville.

The event benefits the Moncla Community Center and Theatre and is supported in part by the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism.

Music will be provided by the Moncla Cajun Band.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Moncla board member or from the royal couple, Logan and Courteney Chauffepied of Moncla.

The new king and queen will be crowned by 2019’s royalty David and Susan Brouillette.

Individual tickets ($15) or tickets for couples ($25) may also be purchased at the door. Sponsorships for the event include entry tickets: Krewe de Moncla - $100 (4 tickets),Krewe d’Avoyelles - $250 (8 tickets),Krewe de Louisiane - $500 (16 tickets), and Krewe de Tout Ca - $1,000 (32 tickets).

Attendees are invited to enter the costume and sweet potato dance competitions, with prizes to be awarded for best costume.

An art auction, featuring decorative windows recovered from an original Moncla family home, is planned during the festivities.

Board President Polly Campbell and longtime board member Rusty Lemoine will preside over the ceremonies.

Other previous royalty of Lundi Gras are Dr. Paula Childress and Roy Riche (2013), Linda and Richard Tassin (2014), Jennifer and Mark Dubea (2015), Emily Borrel and Thomas Borrel (2016),Tanya and Al Mahfouz (2017) and Edna Gauthier and Willie Elmer (2018.)

Using proceeds from last year’s event and other fundraisers, the Community Center Board oversaw painting the metal roof and reinforcing the flooring under the theatre in 2019.

Other Improvements included replacing bathroom fixtures and replacing and repairing deck flooring of the front porch.

The center, built in the late 1800s, was originally the family home of former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ paternal grandparents. It was moved to Moncla where it has been used for theatrical productions for more than three decades.

For more information about the Lundi Gras event, call (504) 554-7134 or 253-9424.

FIFTH WARD

The Fifth Ward Community Center organization will host a Mardi Gras dance at the former Fifth Ward High School gym at 7 p.m. Saturday (Feb.22).

This will be the first Mardi Gras to be celebrated after the reuse of the school complex. The lease for the former school gym was acquired by the organization on February 3, 2019. According to organization member Nathan Bordelon, the center has been open and hosting events for the past three months.

Tickets are $10 for a single or $15 for a couple. Music will be provided by Josh Walters and Kickin’ Country. For

more information call Nathan Bordelon at 305-7793.