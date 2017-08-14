Hollywood comes to Marksville

The Paragon Cinema showed the recently released film Wind River on two of its three screens in a special premiere this past Saturday for Tunica-Biloxi Tribe members and invited guests. The film, produced in part by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s Acacia Filmed Entertainment, will be shown at the theater beginning this Friday (Aug. 18). Cast members Gil Birmingham, Julia Jones and Martin Sensmeier attended the event.

Director/writer Taylor Sheridan won best director honors at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film was also honored at the Sundance Film Festival.

It is Acacia’s first film to be released. A second film, LBJ, starring Woody Harrelson and directed by Rob Reiner, is set for release this November. A third film project, Shock and Awe, also directed by Reiner and starring Harrelson and other noted stars, is in production.

More on the local premiere will be included in this Sunday's Avoyelles Journal.