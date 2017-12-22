Horses are good for more than riding

For at least 5,000 years, man has had one companion that worked with him, played with him, went to war with him and even helped him cope with the psychological stress of surviving in an often hostile world.

The horse.

Jennifer Falls, a native of Marksville in the process of moving back to her hometown after retiring from the state Department of Education, said she would like an “equine-assisted learning” program to be established in Avoyelles Parish.

She has done research on the program and is convinced it would benefit the community. Falls purchased her childhood home and her grandparents’ home next to it on North Preston St. Her parents were Frank and Estelle Falls. Her grandparents were M. A.and Lessie Couvillon St. Romain.

She was recently given a horse, which is stabled at a friend’s property.

Falls does not have any solid plans in place for a horse-based teaching or therapy program at this time. “However, I am committed to increasing awareness and promoting the value of working with horses to enhance human communication skills, healing and learning,” she added.

“It sounds mystical, magical or the stuff of fantasy,” Falls said of the “healing” power of horses, “but when you experience it, you know it really happens.”

There are about 59 million horses in the world, with about 9.5 million in the United States.

BENEFITS OF PROGRAM

It is reported that people of all ages with physical and mental disabilities benefit rom horse-based therapeutic programs. Riding helps improve the mentally or physically disabled persons’ lives by improving balance and coordination, increasing self-confidence and providing a greater feeling of freedom and independence.

Horses are also said to provide psychological benefits to people even if they do not ride the animal.

“Equine-assisted” therapy is a form of psychotherapy using horses as companion animals for those going through major life changes, with behavioral difficulties or anxiety, psychotic or mood disorders.

There are experimental programs in prisons focused on the apparent ability of horses to improve inmates’ behavior and reduce the chance of them returning to prison after being released.

FALLS' EXPERIENCE

Falls has attended horse-based programs and “there are people who have had great results,” she said. “Scientific research has substantiated those results. It’s not just someone saying it works.”

She first became of aware of what some called equine -- or horse -- therapy about 15 years ago when a man offered to conduct a workshop for teachers “using a round pen and five horses. He said the workshop would show teachers educational techniques by observing what he did with horses and how he deals with horses.”

He said the same techniques can be used in a classroom with students, she noted.

“The state didn’t have any money for professional development workshops at the time, so we didn’t fund it,” Falls added. However, the thought of using horses for teaching stayed in her mind.

“I came across articles about other therapeutic uses for horses and I made having an equine therapy experience No. 1 on my ‘bucket list,’” she continued.

In 2016, she attended a five-day program on the subject and she came away with a more focused view on life and a desire to learn more about the benefits of using horses as a teacher, counselor and healer. She has attended other courses since then. “The horse is a prey animal,” Falls said. “To realize that for them to allow man, the ultimate predator, to work with them and to ride them gave me a whole new view of the horse.

“You can communicate with horses in a non-verbal language,” she continued. “You learn to build trust with the horse so the horse will join with you. It is hard to explain or to understand how validating that connection is for a person.”

Falls said people can learn many things about human relationships from a horse.

“What a great teacher the horse is to teach about leadership, trust and mutual respect,” she said. “The horse looks to the human to be the leader, but that human must be calm, confident and consistent or the horse will not let him be the leader.”

Falls said her experiences in the horse-based programs and her research on the subject has “motivated me to learn more about equine-assisted learning and how we can learn more about ourselves by how we relate to horses.”