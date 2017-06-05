Humane Society seeks info on dog abuse case

The Humane Society of Louisiana is seeking information on a man who threw a dog out of a car window on Brouillette Street in Marksville on May 21.

A witness said the suspect is a white male and was driving a dark green Chevrolet. The dog sustained a possible fracture to its back leg, Humane Society Director Jeff Dorson said.

The dog was taken to the home of a local animal rescuer who has named her "Penny." She is a gray and white pit bull, less than a year old “and as sweet as she can be. She has a loving disposition,” Dorson said.

Penny was treated with medication after the incident and was seen by a Marksville veterinarian last week.

"We are saddened that individuals continue to abuse and neglect animals on a regular basis,” Dorson said. “There is always a humane solution to every problem.

"Instead of throwing any animal out of a moving vehicle -- which will obviously cause harm, injury or death to the animal and possibly lead to an accident involving other drivers -- the humane option would be to surrender the animal to the local shelter or post the need for a good new owner on any social media site,” Dorson continued. “Plenty of people would have adopted this great dog, if just given the chance."

The Humane Society put out a request for donations for Penny’s care just after the incident.

“The response was tremendous,” Dorson said. “We had people from as far away as Maryland make a donation for Penny.”

Dorson said any donations in excess of what is needed to cover medical costs “will go into a general victim’s fund to be onhand for the next abused animal.

“Don’t stop giving,” he continued. “There is always a need.”

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174 or made online at www.humanela.org.

All donations are tax deductible, Dorson added.

“Right now Penny is in foster care, and the person is falling in love with her,” Dorson said. “We will certainly keep the public informed when Penny is ready for adoption.”

For more information, please visit its website at www.humanela.org or on Facebook by the same name.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Humane Society at 1-888-6-HUMANE (1-888-648-6263) or 1-901-268-4432.

Dorson said local law enforcement agencies have been alerted to the case.

The Humane Society of Louisiana was established in 1988. It operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon and transports more than 1,000 animals to new homes to different parts of the country.