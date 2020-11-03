Hurricane Eta punishing Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta became one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2020 season late Monday as it approached the coast of Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities said the storm struck around 5:30 a.m. today but the National Hurricane Center said at 10 a.m. the storm is still 30 miles from the Nicaraguan coast and will not make landfall until this afternoon.

Whether the storm has officially arrived in Nicaragua or not, the Central American country is being pummeled with 150 mph winds, rainfall expected to range from 25-35 inches and a storm surge of up to 21 feet above normal tide levels.

The fear is that Eta will be in no hurry to leave the narrow band of land between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, continuing to dump large amounts of rain on Honduras, Guatamala and Belize before it re-enters the Caribbean as a tropical rainstorm with winds of 29 mph. At this time, Eta is forecast to have a long life -- as Atlantic storms go -- as it heads across the Caribbean. It is expected to regain strength to a tropical storm and hit Cuba on Monday (Nov. 9) and then maintain its strength as it takes aim on the Bahamas on Tuesday.

The projections do not go past next Tuesday.

Nicaraguan officials said there had been no deaths from Eta so far Tuesday morning.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the season, the 12th hurricane and the fifth major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). It ties Hurricane Laura as the strongest hurricane of the season with winds of 150 mph -- just shy of reaching Category 5 status.

If Eta does not break up in Guatemala and re-enters the open water, the Gulf Coast will be anxiously watching to make sure it doesn't turn north like Zeta did.