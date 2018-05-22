I-49 closed near Cheneyville

Road or Lane Status

**EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE*; I-49 Northbound and Southbound Lanes; Rapides Parish

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:43 PM

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that the Southbound Lane at Exit 56 and the Northbound Lane at Exit 46, of I-49, have been closed due to an overturned 18 wheeler.

Permit/Detour section

Southbound Lane Detour: LA 181 to US 71 to LA 29 to LA 106

Northbound Lane Detour: LA 106 to LA 29 to US 71 to LA 181