Impairment Suspected in Early Morning Fatal Crash

Avoyelles Parish – Early this morning, a crash involving two vehicles killed a young man from Ball, LA. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:40 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 107 north of Marksville, LA. The crash involved a 2005 Toyota pickup, driven by Jonathan Harvey (W/M 21 yrs) of Cloutierville, LA and a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by Nicholas M. Stroud (W/M 22 yrs). The Toyota was southbound on LA Hwy 107 when Harvey lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. This action resulted in the Toyota colliding with the northbound Ford.

Harvey was not wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries. His only passenger, identified as Timothy Chance Dubois (24 yrs) of Boyce, LA, was not wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Both Harvey and Dubois were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Harvey is suspected of being impaired.

Stroud was wearing his seat belt, but was pronounced dead.

Toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists must be reminded that alcohol has many effects on the body. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects.

Troop E Troopers have investigated six fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in nine fatalities.