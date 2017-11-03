Incident ends at Walgreens parking lot

An incident which allegedly began in Belledeau has ended in the Walgreens parking lot in Marksville. According to sources, a man was injured in Belledeau and allegedly put into a black pick up truck. The truck traveled toward Avoyelles Hosptial and pulled over into the Walgreens parking lot. The male who was injured has allegedly perished. Avoyelles Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel are on the scene.

No further information has been released on the incident