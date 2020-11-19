Iota is over; possible Kappa may bring more rain to Central America

Eta is an unpleasant memory and Iota just broke up over the rugged Central American spine, but now the same area may be targeted for a third storm in three weeks.

Even if the tropical system off the coast of Panama and Colombia never becomes Tropical Storm Kappa -- which is what the 31st storm of the 2020 hurricane season would be named -- it would still bring more heavy downpours on the region that has endured two major hurricanes in two weeks.

Those rains could start falling this weekend. If the rainstorm develops into a stronger threat, it could arrive in Central America early next week. Some system-related showers were falling on Panama today (Nov. 19).

Panama and Costa Rica were spared the brunt of Eta's and Iota's wrath, but initial projections indicate the developing system is likely to move more southward toward that part of Central America while the previous two raced westward into the center of the narrow band that connects the two Americas. Southern Nicaragua would also be a possible target, which would make three storms in a season for that country.

Louisiana has been hit by more storms than that in 2020, but as a "developing country," Nicaragua and other nations in that region are particularly vulnerable to the catastrophic consequences of a major storm. Floods, mudslides, power outages, bridges and roadways washed away, onset of waterborne diseases and the possible resurgence of COVID during recovery efforts are some of the main concerns.

Bunkie Native Mike Clark, who runs the Casa Aleluya orphanage in Guatemala, noted on his Nov. 18 blog that "the hurricane hit hard in Central America and more deaths."

He said there was a major accident in front of the orphanage that took more than an hour to transfer the injured to a hospital and clear the damage.

Boys in the center worked to cut down two big eucalyptus trees to prevent the storm from crashing them down on buildings and power lines around the orphanage.

"It is very cold today. God is taking care of us," Clark said in his Wednesday post. "I know there is a lot more suffering in other parts of the world. But God is faithful!"