Jeremiah Warren: People Magazine features one of five victims

People Magazine released the following about Jeremiah Warren, one of the five victims of yesterday's florida crash:

The sister of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a fiery collision involving a church van on it’s way to Disney World says that her brother was “so excited” to go on the trip.

Jeremiah Warren, of Marksville, Louisiana, was in the eighth grade, went to church to participate in their youth group three times a week and was a “child of God,” says his sister, Kayla Warren.

“It was his first time going to Disney,” Kayla tells PEOPLE. “He never got to go on vacation. He grew up in a single-parent home.”

