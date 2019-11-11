John Johnson endorses Doug Anderson for Avoyelles Parish sheriff

John Johnson, who finished third in the primary election for Avoyelles Parish sheriff, has endorsed incumbent Doug Anderson in this Saturday’s election.

Johnson received 21 percent of the votes cast in the Oct. 12 primary. David Dauzat finished first in the election with almost 45 percent of the vote while and Anderson was second with almost 34 percent.

Johnson, who is also the elected police chief of Mansura, said he had intended to focus on that position and not support either candidate in the runoff. However, as the election neared he said he realized Anderson is the best choice of the two men running.