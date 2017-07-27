Johnson, LaFleur call for tax reform

If the Legislature doesn’t stop acting like Congress, the state is in for more rough political roads ahead, Avoyelles’ two Democratic legislators told the Marksville Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.

State Rep. Robert Johnson (D.-Marksville) and State Sen. Eric LaFleur (D.-Ville Platte) spoke about this year’s legislative sessions and the state’s financial outlook for future. State Sen. Neil Riser (R-Columbia), whose senatorial district does not include Marksville, was not invited to the event.

Johnson said there was some good news for Avoyelles Parish coming out of the regular and special sessions.

The Legislature finally approved funding to open the now-constructed juvenile detention center in Bunkie. The allocation will allow hiring to begin and for the Acadiana Center for Youth to open around April at half-capacity and then be at full capacity in the next budget year.

Despite that good news, Johnson said there was a lot of bickering in the Legislature, particularly in the House of Representatives. That does not bode well for future legislative sessions.

State Sen. Eric LaFleur said that in good economic times, his position as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee would make him a very popular person in Baton Rouge. In the current financial environment, “my job is to say ‘No’ to anyone who asks for money,” he told the Chamber.

SPENT THE SURPLUS

LaFleur said Louisiana has not always been broke. For many years, it had a budget surplus.

Politicians being politicians, the decision was made to cut taxes. This resulted in the state having to spend its surplus.

“We were not paying our recurring expenses with recurring revenues,” LaFleur said.

After the surplus was used up, the Legislature covered its deficit with one-time funds, still refusing to take the necessary steps to address the state’s economic problem.

LaFleur said the state funds its higher education system at the lowest level in the South, “and we should be embarrassed.”

LaFleur and Johnson both talked about a proposed gasoline tax that would have raised over $150 million to used on state highways.

“You may have 10 people who call and say they don’t want to pay a gas tax,” LaFleur said. “Then you have 100 who call to complain about their highway that hasn’t been repaired in 10 years. Elected representatives have to stand up and say that maybe we should have a gas tax.”

LaFleur noted the state has the highest sales tax rate in the nation, but sales taxes are not stable and are not fair because they take a higher percentage of income from the lower-paid citizens.

“Many live from paycheck to paycheck,” LaFleur said.

He said the Legislature put together a committee to look at the state’s tax structure. That committee came up with 50 proposed reforms, and not one of those proposals was allowed to come to a vote during the legislative session.

‘INFECTED’ BY PARTIES

“The party apparatus has infected us at the state level,” LaFleur said.

Instead of elected officials of different parties working together to reach a solution, national political parties are telling officials affiliated with them how to vote, he added.

Johnson said a large group of legislators “want to do anything but pass taxes.” He said those legislators are more willing to extend the “temporary” sales taxes imposed last year than they are to raise taxes on corporations.

Johnson said the state has to shift the tax burden from the individual and have businesses pay their fair share of taxes.

“About 80 percent of corporations in Louisiana pay no state taxes,” Johnson said. Only 3 percent of the state’s taxes come from corporations.

Johnson said some corporations actually received more in tax credits than they paid in taxes.

LaFleur also said it was time that corporations pay more taxes.

“What people have to understand,” LaFleur said, “is that anytime the state hands out tax credits to a corporation, it is a heavier burden on you, the non-corporation taxpayer.”