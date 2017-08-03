Judge Bennett expected to rule on Greenhouse motions soon

After a two-hour hearing, in which the first hour was held behind closed doors, very few decisions on pre-trial motions were handed down in the Norris Greenhouse Jr. murder case in 12th Judicial District Court in Marksville last Friday (July 28).

The most significant decision was to delay arguments on the prosecution’s motion to introduce evidence of prior “bad acts.” A hearing on that motion was set for Aug. 16.

The court will also consider a few defense motions related to that issue -- seeking criminal and medical/psychological records of witnesses that will testify as to the alleged “bad acts” and prohibiting the use of information obtained in internal investigations of Greenhouse law enforcement agencies that employed him.

Greenhouse will be tried Oct. 2 for the 2nd degree murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted 2nd degree murder of the boy’s father, Chris Few, following a traffic stop at the dead-end of Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville Nov. 3, 2015.

Greenhouse was on duty as a Ward 2/ Marksville City Marshal’s deputy when he and fellow-deputy Derrick Stafford fired a combined total of 18 bullets into Few’s stopped vehicle. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

PROHIBIT INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INFO

Defense attorney George Higgins III also filed a motion in the past few days seeking to prohibit the use of any information obtained as a result of an internal investigation of Greenhouse by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office for “conduct unbecoming an officer.”

Most of the in-court discussion involved this issue.

Higgins argued that the state’s Police Bill of Rights protects law enforcement officers from having any statements they make during an administrative investigation be used against them in court.

Judge William Bennett agreed that the law is clear on that point. However, he was not convinced that the defense’s extension of that doctrine to include other statements or evidence turned up during that investigation would fall under that law.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes said the state does not want to use any statements Greenhouse may have made during the internal investigation, “but we do want to use the results of that investigation.”

Derbes said he could interview the witnesses who were interviewed in the APSO in-house probe if the department’s investigation itself were not admissible. However, he added, the state routinely uses such investigations in court cases.

Bennett said the evidence would eventually find its way to court. If a “criminal investigation” were required, the alleged victims who were the subject of the internal investigation could file a new complaint directly with the State Police and repeat their information. That investigative report would then be requested by the state.

“I think it is a waste of time,” Bennett said, but then added that the defense could submit a brief in support of their argument.

The defense countered that such a new investigation would still be the “fruit” of the state’s gaining knowledge of the internal investigation and, as such, also be prohibited from being used as evidence in court.

That issue will also be resolved in the Aug. 16 hearing.

NO ORAL ARGUMENTS

There was no arguments or testimony heard in court on the other major motions filed by the defense.

Bennett said he will review the attorneys’ briefs and documentation and make a written ruling prior to the next hearing.

Those motions include requests that the state be prohibited from relying on the legal principles of “transferred intent” and “principal.”

“Transferred intent” means the defendant’s “intent to kill” one person is transferred to any other person who may have been an unintended victim.

“Principal” means two or more individuals taking part in a crime causing injury or death are equally guilty of that offense even if their act did not directly result in the injury or death.

Another motion to be decided before the next hearing is on the defense’s request that the trial jury be allowed to visit the scene of the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting incident.