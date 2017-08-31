Judge Bennett orders Greenhouse to a bail hearing on Constructive Contempt of Court

CRIMINAL DOCKET NO. 190,764-B

STATE OF LOUISIANA,

VERSUS

NORRIS GREENHOUSE, JR.

ORDER

Considering the record of this proceeding, and considering that the defendant, Norris Greenhouse, Jr. is free on Bail having posted a $1,000,000.00 property bond subject to certain restrictions, including home monitoring, and further, considering certain information provided to the Court concerning potential violations of these restrictions; and further, considering the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 311 which provides for the purpose of Bail, that being the security given by a person to assure a defendant’s appearance before the Court whenever required, and further considering the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 320 concerning conditions of Bail undertaking, most importantly the provisions as to monitoring, and further, considering the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 335 in that this Court has been provided information that the conditions of home monitoring have been violated;

IT IS ORDERED that Norris Greenhouse, Jr. show cause on the 8th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. why he should not be held in Constructive Contempt of Court and why, Bail Should Not Be Revoked.

Marksville, Louisiana, on this 31st day of August, 2017.

_______________________________________

WILLIAM J. BENNETT

12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JUDGE

DIVISION B