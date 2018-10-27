Keller turns himself in to Bunkie Police

Francis Keller Jr turned himself Friday morning to authorities. Bunkie Police had been searching for him for charges which included attempted second-degree murder, rioting and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Bunkie Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating Keller, 21, and another suspect Dalvin Hamilton, 19, who wanted for two separate shooting investigations that occurred earlier this year.

Dalvin Hamilton is still wanted in connection to a shooting on Williams Street back in June.