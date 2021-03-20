Kendricks Johnson wins Bunkie alderman seat, Demple Prater wins in Cottonport

Two council seats were decided in Avoyelles Parish in today's election.

With all precincts reporting, Kendricks Johnson son 61 percent of the votes cast to win the District 3 Alderman seat on the Bunkie City Council.

In Cottonport, Temple Prater won the District Four council seat with 59 percent of the vote.

Avoyelles voters overwhelmingly approved Julia Letlow for the 5th Congressional seat with 64 percent in. a 12 candidate field. She also won the vote in the entire district.