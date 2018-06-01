Kerotest proposes $4.3M expansion project

In anticipation of an ever-increasing demand for industrial valves to update the nation’s aging infrastructure, Kerotest Manufacturing has proposed a $4.3 million expansion project for its Mansura plant.

The project is contingent upon the company receiving benefits through the state’s Enterprise Zone Credit and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“The incentives make the Mansura plant expansion project feasible when otherwise it may not be so,” a Kerotest spokesman said.

“While a large part of the equipment will be purchased out-of-state where the suppliers are located, it will be shipped into Louisiana, making it subject to both state and local sales and use taxes,” the spokesman continued. “Louisiana has higher sales and use taxes than most jurisdictions. Relief from that higher tax burden makes Louisiana more competitive for projects such as Kerotest’s proposed expansion.”

Several local entities receiving local sales taxes have adopted resolutions of support for Kerotest’s request.

30,000 sq. ft. addition

The valve-manufacturing plant proposed to build a 30,000-sq.ft. addition to the facility in the parish industrial park off La. Hwy 1 in Mansura.

The company said it will contract Rusk Construction of Simmesport for the $1.5 million job. Kerotest will also purchase more than $2.8 million of new equipment as part of its expansion efforts.

Kerotest’s local plant has been growing over the past two years. It employed 121 workers with a $3.96 million payroll in 2016 and 154 with a payroll of almost $4.47 million in 2017.

The expansion will create another 50 permanent jobs at the plant. The plant’s payroll will increase to over $5.52 million.

The plant has shifts working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Approximately 98 percent of Kerotest’s employees live within 50 miles of the plant with 86 percent living in Avoyelles Parish.

50 NEW JOBS

It is expected most of the 50 new employees will be from Avoyelles, helping to improve the parish’s economy and reduce its unemployment rate, which consistently ranks well above the state average.

AGING INFRASTRUCTURE

“Our nation’s utility infrastructure is aging,” the Kerotest spokesman said. “Much of our infrastructure, particularly in the Northeast, was developed well over 100 years ago.

“Kerotest manufactures the valves needed to repair and update the distribution systems maintained by municipalities and utilities,” he added.

Kerotest began as Pittsburgh Reinforced Braising and Machine Co. in 1909. It opened its plant in Mansura in 1989.

The company is a major manufacturer of polyethylene valves used in the transportation of the nation’s natural gas and water. Its principal customers are municipalities and utility companies.

The proposed expansion is not Kerotest’s first at this site. It purchased the facility in 2002 and made a $4.5 million investment in the plant and new equipment.

It began producing the Polyball polyethylene ball valve for the natural gas industry in 2003.